Richmond’s Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft Hall

RICHMOND, Va. – Agecroft Hall stood in Lancashire, in the north of England before it was brought to Richmond piece by piece and reconstructed in the 1920’s. Each summer, Agecroft Hall becomes the perfect setting for evening performances and the Richmond Shakespeare Festival. We enjoyed a preview of the season with Anne Kenny-Urban and Jan Powell. The 2017 Richmond Shakespeare Festival begins June 1st, with “Love’s Labor Lost.” All performances will continue Thursday – Sunday evenings until June 25th. Then July 6th through July 20th Richmond Shakespeare presents ‘Macbeth.’ For more information you can visit http://www.agecrofthall.com/View.aspx?page=home/home08

