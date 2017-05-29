Retired firefighter fielding donations for baseball equipment receives big surprise

RICHMOND, Va. – A Petersburg man is collecting baseball gear to donate to Petersburg Parks and Recreation to help boys and girls play baseball.

Mark Talbott is a retired firefighter and currently a captain at Southside Virginia Emergency Crew, an Ambulance service in Petersburg.

He and his brother Richard were big into sports, even becoming involved in youth soccer and baseball.

When Richard died in march, Talbott wanted to honor him by collecting new and lightly used baseball gear for a program called Bubba’s replay, which was his late brother’s nickname.

The gear that will be collected will be donated to Petersburg Parks and Recreation.

When the Richmond Flying Squirrels heard about Talbott’s program, they held a baseball equipment drive last week and collected dozens of baseball gloves and bats.

“I know the flying squirrels are doing their part, we at CBS 6 want to do our part as well,” CBS 6 Sports Anchor Sean Robertson told Talbott.

Robertson, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, made a donation to help Talbott provide bats, gloves, and whatever baseball equipment needed for the children of Petersburg in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“We want to help you out… so I have a gift card. It’s for a $150,” said Robertson.

“Thank you very much… thank you very much,” said Talbott.

The former firefighter said he would like to continue raising awareness for the program and holding baseball equipment drives.

Thanks to the Richmond Flying Squirrels and other donations, Talbott said he believes he will be able to continue the program year-round.