Funeral arrangements finalized for slain VSP Special Agent Michael Walter

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday in Richmond’s Mosby Court.

Visitation and a funeral will be held for special agent Walter Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Powhatan High School, located in the 1800 block of Judes Ferry Road. Visitation will last from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m., while the funeral will begin at 1:00 p.m.

A reception will be held at Powhatan High School, for all those in attendance, immediately following the service.

The burial will be a private graveside service.

Walter, who served nearly 20 years with Virginia State Police, was fatally shot Friday evening during a traffic stop in Mosby Court. Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the shooting Saturday morning in Northumberland County.

Walter is survived by his wife and three children.

If you would like to make a donation in Walter’s memory, you can mail a check to the state police emergency relief fund in his name:

The Virginia State Police Association

Emergency Relief Fund

6944 Forest Hill Avenue

Richmond VA 23225

NOTE: Place “SA Michael Walter” in the memo line

Click here if you would like to make a donation to the fund via PayPal.

All donations to the VSPA-ERF are tax deductible and SA Walter’s family will receive 100% of all contributions.

