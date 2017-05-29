Bellytimber Tavern set to close in Richmond’s Fan district

RICHMOND, Va. – After seven years of operation in the Fan district, Bellytimber Tavern is set to close their doors to make way for a new restaurant.

The closing was announced Monday afternoon on the Bellytimber Tavern Facebook page.

“It is with both a heavy heart and great anticipation that we announce the closing of Bellytimber Tavern,” owners Randy O’Dell and Patrick Stamper wrote.

In the Facebook post, O’Dell and Stamper thanked the community for an exciting and successful seven years at Bellytimber.

“It’s impossible to name all. But to all the wonderful customers, loyal regulars, and top notch restaurant industry professionals that we have been so privileged to work with, we want to express our most sincere gratitude,” they wrote.

Bellytimber Tavern will close on Wednesday, May 31, to make way for renovations for a new restaurant that will be called Beauvine.

The owners said with re-brand Beauvine, they will make some significant changes and explore some new ideas.

“We expect to be serving the people of our great city by late August and are eagerly anticipating this new challenge. There will be further details to come and we look forward to seeing and serving everyone very soon,” the post read.

Bellytimber will be open for business through Tuesday, May 30, 2017 and will close at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31.