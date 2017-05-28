Severe weather risk continues Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Powerful storms brought gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and very large hail to the area on Saturday.

The cold front slipped to our south Saturday night, but will slowly push back northward Sunday into Sunday night.

Widely scattered showers and storms will occur as the front moves. With breaks in the clouds, some afternoon heating and a disturbance passing through the area, a few storms may grow strong to severe Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. There is a better chance of severe weather south and west of Richmond.

Storms that do become severe may produce strong wind gusts and large hail. The atmosphere will not be as violent, so the risk of hail is lower and any hail that does fall will not be as large as Saturday's. The tornado threat is very low.

Storms will lift north of the area overnight. Much of Memorial Day will be dry, but a few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. Areal coverage will be much less for Monday.

