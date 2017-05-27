Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front and some energy approaching from the west will both help trigger scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

After some morning sunshine, widely scattered storms will develop near Interstate 81 in western Virginia. Storms should turn more numerous as they track eastward into central Virginia. The storm threat will increase after 3 pm in Richmond, and the best window for seeing storms looks to be between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Here is an hour-by-hour look at the storms. This computer model gives a general idea on the placement of the storms.

There is the potential for some storms to be severe. In addition to frequent lightning and locally heavy downpours, large hail and strong wind gusts are possible. The threat for tornadoes is very low, but not zero percent.

The severe weather threat will diminish around midnight across southside Virginia. Chances for storms will be lower on Sunday, and will be mostly confined to western and southwestern Virginia.

Another cold front will track across the state on Memorial Day, bringing the chance for more scattered strong storms.

