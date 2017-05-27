Richmond mayor on trooper shooting: ‘I am heartbroken’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement following the fatal shooting of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter in Richmond's Mosby Court Friday evening.

I am heartbroken over the loss of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter in a senseless act of violence here in our city last night. Richmond joins the entire law enforcement community in mourning the loss of this fallen hero and brave public servant, who worked everyday to keep the rest of us safe. I ask my fellow citizens to keep Special Agent Walter's wife and children in their thoughts and prayers in the difficult days ahead, and to honor his service with a renewed commitment to a safer, more peaceful city.

Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Travis Ball at a home in Northumberland County Saturday morning.

“He was taken into custody without incident. He’s been brought back to Richmond for questioning in this investigation," Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Steven Flaherty said during a Saturday news conference.

Ball, who is being held without bond, is charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending, officials said.

State police officials said Special Agent Walter was shot while talking with Ball, who is a resident of Mosby Court, and another man inside a car on Redd Street just before 7:30 p.m.

“Ball fired one shot at Special Agent Michael Walter last night," Flaherty said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.

Walter succumbed to his injuries shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday at VCU Medical Center, state police officials said.