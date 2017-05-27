Gov. McAuliffe: Pray for special agent’s family and fellow troopers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Terry McAuliffe released a statement after Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter was fatally shot Friday evening in Richmond's Mosby Court.

“Dorothy and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter, and we are heartbroken for his wife and children," McAuliffe said. "Special Agent Walter was one of our brave men and women in uniform who risk their lives every single day to protect their fellow Virginians. We will be forever grateful for his service and sacrifice."

“As the community grieves, I ask my fellow Virginians to join me in praying for Mike's family, friends, and fellow troopers who are suffering from this sudden loss. No words can heal their pain, but we can all honor Mike's memory by showing gratitude to those who protect and serve every day.”

Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Travis Ball at a home in Northumberland County Saturday morning.

“He was taken into custody without incident. He’s been brought back to Richmond for questioning in this investigation," Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Steven Flaherty said during a Saturday news conference.

Ball, who is being held without bond, is charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending, officials said.

State police officials said Special Agent Walter was shot while talking with Ball, who is a resident of Mosby Court, and another man inside a car on Redd Street just before 7:30 p.m.

“Ball fired one shot at Special Agent Michael Walter last night," Flaherty said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.

Walter succumbed to his injuries shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday at VCU Medical Center, state police officials said.