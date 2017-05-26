× Walmart hiring for 300 jobs at East Henrico location

HENRICO, Va. — Walmart is hiring for its Eastgate Town Center location in East Henrico, at Nine Mile and Laburnum. The store will open this summer.

The company hopes to hire for 300 jobs. According to Store Manager CD Hartfield, the store will be hire both full- and part-time associates.

“We are ready to start building a team to serve the Henrico community,” said Hartfield.

A temporary hiring center has opened at 1211 North Laburnum Avenue, with hours of operation running Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Walmart provides a benefits program to eligible full- and part-time associates; offers eligible associates matching 401(k) contributions; and eligible associates receive a quarterly cash bonus based on store performance.

In addition, Walmart will offer a job to any eligible U.S. veteran honorably discharged from active duty since the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment began on Memorial Day 2013.

There are currently 44,621 Walmart associates employed in Virginia, according to the company.