State trooper shot in Richmond: Emergency calls reveal tense moments

RICHMOND, Va. -- Emergency communications highlight the tense moments after sources said a state trooper was shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court public housing neighborhood Friday evening.

“Clear the streets. Clear the streets at Coalter and Redd,” one person can be heard saying via the Broadcastify recording.

“Station back to Coalter now moving towards MCV," another person responds. "I’m notifying MCV. Units responding to MVCU be advised they’ve been notified it’s on lockdown.”

Virginia State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m., during the operation in the 1900 block of Redd Street:

Virginia State Police with the assistance of the Richmond Police Department are investigating an incident in which a Virginia State Police Trooper was injured during an operation in the City of Richmond. The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m., Friday (May 26) on Redd Street. The trooper was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Richmond Ambulance Authority medics arrived within three and a half minutes and the trooper arrived at VCU Medical Center within 8 and half minutes of the call, according to a RAA official.

Sources tell CBS 6 the trooper was shot during a traffic stop. They say one suspect struggled with the trooper and shot him, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Mosby Court residents tell CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit that they were evacuated from their homes while police continue to search for a suspect/suspects in the case.

One suspect is described as a black male, 5'8” to 5'10” tall, 18 to 20 year old, with short hair, no facial hair, wearing red shirt.

Virginia State Police with the assistance of the Richmond Police Department are investigating the incident. Redd, Coalter and Accommodation have been blocked off while units investigate the crime scene.

Mosby Court with 458 units, built in 1962 and named after Benjamin Mosby, a real estate developer here in the early 1800s. It's just east of Virginia Commonwealth University's medical campus, across the Martin Luther King Bridge.

Mosby is one of Richmond's six subsidized housing projects -- the courts.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-+780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.