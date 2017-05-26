Man tries to rob Petersburg bank twice, in same outfit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police credit several callers who reported a suspicious person, which led to the arrest of an alleged bank robber who had struck more than once.

Seven days is all that separated the first bank robbery from the second attempt, at the same BB&T bank on South Crater Road.

Petersburg Police said there was no doubt about the suspect when he walked into this bank Thursday afternoon.

"So when he walked in, he was basically wearing the exact same clothing as one that occurred last Thursday, exact same clothing,” said Detective James Darrington, Petersburg Police. “Bandanas and everything, so they immediately knew that it was the guy who robbed them previously."

It was just after 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25, when police said Trevon Randolph, age 20, walked back to the BB & T.

"So he approaches the teller, basically presents a note,” Darrington said.

But the teller gave returned a note, saying “no,” a move that police said the would-be robber hadn't considered.

"I think it caught him off guard, he wasn't going to try to waste time to force the issue, so he just immediately left the bank and tried to get away,” Darrington said.

People first started calling the police about a suspicious person, on Thursday, May 18, who they saw lurking around the back of a hospital.

"He had hidden his bicycle and he had hidden actually a change of clothes,” Darrington said.

Prince George County Police spotted the suspect on Rives Road and he was eventually taken into custody, where police said he admitted his involvement in both crimes.

He is now behind bars at Riverside Regional Jail.