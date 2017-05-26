Man charged with murder in stabbing death of wife at Chester motel

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield man has been charged with the murder of his wife after a domestic incident at the Days Inn motel in Chester Thursday afternoon.

Deric D. Colander, 55, has been charged with first degree murder in relation to the stabbing death of his wife, Tina M. Colander, 55, of the 11900 block of Warfield Estates Drive.

Police say around 12:52 p.m. they were called to the Days Inn motel, located at 2410 West Hundred Road, to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon.

Crime Insider sources say a motel worker tipped police off to a bloody and gruesome scene inside a room at the motel. Those sources said the woman was found with multiple stab wounds on the inside and a man found outside with a number of stab wounds as well.

Tina Colander was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deric was found in the parking lot, unconscious and covered in blood. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in the hospitalized as of Friday afternoon.

Police say they are investigating the case as a domestic related homicide.

Police continue their investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story. Send news tips and photos here.