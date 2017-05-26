‘Lucky to be alive;’ woman rescued from James River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A woman was rescued from the James River, after a person at Ancarrow's Landing spotted her floating without a flotation device at 7:43 a.m. Friday.

Rescue crews heard her yelling just across the Richmond/ Henrico County line, according to Lt. Chris Armstrong.

The woman was barely floating above the water, Armstrong said, and it is unclear at this time how she ended up in the water or when and where she entered the river.

She was fully clothed and had no life vest on when she was rescued.

The woman was in water for at least 47 minutes, Lt. Armstrong said, and was removed from the water at 8:30 a.m.

Right now the river is 11.91 feet high, and is expected to rise five feet in the next 24 hours.

Armstrong warned people to not get into the water at all right now.

First responders said she was lucky to be alive.

Virginia State Police, Henrico, and Richmond crews responded.