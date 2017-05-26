× Lickinghole Creek to expand Goochland facility, open Lynchburg brewery

GOOCHLAND, Va. – Goochland is starting to drink in its share of the craft beer industry.

On Friday, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery announced a new brewery that will cost approximately $14 million and create 59 new jobs over the next three years, in Lynchburg.

The company will open a new production brewery in Lynchburg to complement its current facility in Goochland, which will undergo a major expansion complete with a 50,000-square-foot production brewery that will house a state-of-the-art brewing system and packaging line.

Since 2013, Lickinghole Creek has built a strong reputation for its award-winning beers and its use of locally grown ingredients, some grown on their 290-acre farm in Goochland.

In Lynchburg, the company will build an innovative brewery focused on sour beer production and barrel-aged brews. Lickinghole Creek will be the anchor tenant of a new retail and restaurant facility in the middle of the downtown area undergoing revitalization.

The expansion is Goochland will allow a substantial increase in production, the introduction of a lagered-beer program, and a large new tap room and event space.

Lickinghole Creek’s increased production capacity will allow the company to continue to meet the growing demand from its existing markets, as well as enter new ones.

“We are excited to expand, and getting ready to share our world-class products—grown, crafted and brewed with love, right here in the heart of the Commonwealth—with the rest of the country,” said Lisa Pumphrey, Lickinghole Creek CEO.

Virginia’s growing craft beer industry is considered an important contributor to the economic vitality of local communities; namely through agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.

“Investments like this create jobs, tourism opportunities, and new markets for Virginia’s farmers as craft breweries source products like hops, fruit, herbs, and other agricultural products,” said Governor McAuliffe.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Goochland County, the City of Lynchburg, and the company to secure these projects for Virginia.

Governor McAuliffe approved a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund for the expansion in Goochland, and a $50,000 AFID grant for the new facility in Lynchburg.

Both grants will be matched with local funds. Additional funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Richmond-based Hardywood Craft Park Brewery has also invested in Goochland for its next expansion. A $28 million expansion is currently underway in the West Creek area. The facility sits on 24 acres and is expected to open in spring 2018.