× Let the music groove you

RICHMOND, Va. – We met Grammy Award winning Producer Daniel Weatherspoon earlier this year while touring to promote his latest CD “The Langley Park Project.” Daniel circled back to the River City and stopped by to perform two special selections. Catch The Langley Park Tour featuring Daniel Weatherspoon Friday, May 26th at 7:30 pm at the Hippodrome Theater. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/DANIEL-WEATHERSPOON-72836586005/