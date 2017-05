HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A wreck on I-95 north in Hanover County is causing major backups Friday afternoon.

As a result, VDOT reported the interstate’s right and center lanes are closed about two miles north of E. Patrick Henry Road/Route 54) (near mile marker 94) because of the crash.

Officials said traffic was getting via the left lane, but that there was a six-mile backup as of 2:45 p.m.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.