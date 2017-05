Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Whether you are interested in the Army Reserve, or active duty, there are plenty of opportunities in the United States Army. Operations Sergeant Major, Smith sat down with Co-host, Bill Bevins to share about the vast career opportunities with the U.S. Army. To connect with your local recruiter call 804-330-3944 or visit http://www.GoArmy.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE UNITED STATES ARMY)