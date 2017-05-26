× Birds of a feather flock together

RICHMOND, Va. – Our Great friends of the show, Brent & Mike Lubbock from Sylvan Heights Bird Park made a return visit to our LIVE Show and brought along team member Morgan Earley. They introduced us to a few stars of their bird, including a black, baby vulture chick and beautiful adult yellow crested Cocaktoo. Sylvan Heights will be hosting “Birds and Brews” Saturday, June 24th from 6pm to 8:30pm at the park located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck North Carolina. For more information you can visit www.shwpark.com