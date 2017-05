× Accident shuts down ramp to I-95

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – An accident involving a tractor trailer shut down a ramp from Pocahontas Parkway to I-95 south Friday morning.

Officials say the tractor trailer was carrying 79,000 pounds of mulch. Some of those bags fell of the ramp to the grass below.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to remain close through Friday morning’s rush hour. They recommend drivers use alternate routes.