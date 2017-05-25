× Riverfront development continues with crop of townhomes at Rockett’s

HENRICO, Va. — Another cluster of residential development is getting underway at Rocketts Landing, adding to renewed momentum for the next phase of the mixed-use community on the Richmond-Henrico line.

HHHunt Homes has started sales and is securing building permits for its next crop of townhomes in the riverfront development. The 15 four-story units – nearly half already sold – each will average about 2,000 square feet and start at $370,000.

The townhomes are the latest by HHHunt at Rocketts Landing, where construction is also underway on a 156-unit apartment building, likewise on the southern end of the development. KBS is constructing that building for a partner entity of Rocketts Landing developer WVS Cos.

HHHunt expects to build the 15 townhomes based on presales by the end of this year.

Susan Williams, sales director for HHHunt Homes’ Richmond division, said responses to the townhomes and demand for the new units supported an increase in asking price – from $300,000 in 2014 to $370,000 for this latest wave.

“We’ve had a lot of people on a waiting list wanting to know when we’d have new product available,” Williams said.

HHHunt also has 13 new, 24-foot-wide townhomes that will include options for an elevator and a penthouse owner’s suite. Pricing and floor plans for those units have yet to be released.

The 13 wider townhomes will be just downhill from the apartment building, while the 15 townhomes recently listed will be downhill from that, closer to the river. The apartments, which will consist of one- and two-bedroom units and some commercial uses, are planned to open next April. A retail strip along the river is also planned.

HHHunt has approval for about 100 townhome units in Rocketts Landing thus far. It started building an initial wave of about 80 units in 2014, and received approval last year for 47 more units. WVS Cos.’ Richard Souter said HHHunt has a contract for another 50 townhomes on the same blocks, where he said WVS is installing $4 million of infrastructure.

