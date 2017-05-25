× RACC holiday adoption fees are $0 for military; $20 for everyone else

RICHMOND, Va. — In honor of all United States Armed Service members (past and present) Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) will waive pet adoption fees through Memorial Day.

In addition to the normal requirements for adoptions, the animal shelter said military ID will be needed for the free adoption. The offer includes family members.

Because the shelter is full, adoption fees on Friday and Saturday will be reduced to $20.

To adopt a pet from RACC, you must be 18 years of age or older, provide a current photo ID (driver’s license or state ID card), and provide a carrier for your adopted cat or a leash and collar for your adopted dog. You must also complete an adoption application form and interview process to ensure that each pet adopted will be matched to the most compatible new owner.

The regular price for adoptions in $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday’s from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the adoption process click here.