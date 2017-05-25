School counselor makes history, wins Hanover Teacher of the Year

ASHLAND, Va. — Paula Drumheller was recently named the 2017 Hanover County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

Drumheller, a school counselor at Henry Clay Elementary School, is the first Hanover school counselor to receive the honor.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen as the first school counselor to represent Hanover County as Teacher of the Year. While I may not be a traditional teacher, I believe this shows the importance that the faculty and administration at Henry Clay, as well as our division leaders, place on social and emotional learning,” she said. “These skills are the basic foundation of academic and career success, and it is a great privilege and responsibility to be part of an educational environment that strives to educate the whole child.”

Drumheller has worked with Hanover County Public Schools since 1996.

“Paula puts the student first and foremost in every situation. No matter what she has going on, she approaches every child with patience and empathy,” Coordinator of Counseling Services Karla Allen said. “While dealing with multiple situations, she still manages to run classroom guidance and small groups to incorporate a comprehensive counseling program.”