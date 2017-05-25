Kings Dominion offering free admission to military personnel

DOSWELL, Va. – Kings Dominion is offering free admission to veterans and active service members this weekend in celebration of their Memorial Weekend Salute.

The park will also celebrate the occasion with extended fireworks shows, live entertainment and other festivities all weekend long.

The event, which includes all active, retired and veteran military personnel, will be held from Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29.

To access free admission, military personnel will need a valid government issued ID or a DD214. Those items can be presented at the front gate to gain entry into the park.

“In addition to Memorial Weekend Salute, the park’s 20-acre water park, Soak City, opens for the season on Saturday and is included in admission,” Kings Dominion said in a press release.

Discounted tickets will also be available for dependents and military family members at the park’s ticket sales office.

For more information on Kings Dominion operating schedule, click here.