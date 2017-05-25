It’s Time To Cheer For Special Olympics Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. – This Summer, you have the opportunity to cheer on 1,500 Special Olympic athletes as the go for the gold during the Special Olympics Summer Games. Rick Jeffrey, President of Special Olympics Virginia shared a preview of the 2017 Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, June 9th at 7:30pm at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium. The games continue through Saturday, June 10th at various venues in the metro area. For more information you can visit http://specialolympicsva.org/