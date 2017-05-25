Students could face charges after fight erupts at James River High
Local student arrested for inappropriate cell phone video
Yearbook photo of Virginia student’s service dog goes viral
Murder charge dropped in Ashland Walmart shooting
TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

How to register to get a free kids bike from Richmond Police

Posted 12:10 am, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 12:14AM, May 25, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is giving away 200 bikes as a part of the 2017 Public Safety 5K: Bike Ride and Community Day.

For the 12th year in a row, the department will hand out free bicycles to the first 200 students who register.

“This is a great opportunity for Richmond Police to continue bridging the gap and strengthen relationships with the city’s youth,” Sgt. Carol Adams said.

The event will be held beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at Armstrong High School, located at 2300 Cool Lane. The bicycle ride will begin at 9 a.m.

Participants must be at least 8 years old and have parental consent. Covered shoes and helmets are required.

The community day will also feature free food, music, games, and a large bounce house.

You can reserve a spot by clicking here. You can also call event coordinator Sgt. Carol Adams at (804) 646-4069 for additional information.