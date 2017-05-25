× How to register to get a free kids bike from Richmond Police

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is giving away 200 bikes as a part of the 2017 Public Safety 5K: Bike Ride and Community Day.

For the 12th year in a row, the department will hand out free bicycles to the first 200 students who register.

“This is a great opportunity for Richmond Police to continue bridging the gap and strengthen relationships with the city’s youth,” Sgt. Carol Adams said.

The event will be held beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at Armstrong High School, located at 2300 Cool Lane. The bicycle ride will begin at 9 a.m.

Participants must be at least 8 years old and have parental consent. Covered shoes and helmets are required.

The community day will also feature free food, music, games, and a large bounce house.

You can reserve a spot by clicking here. You can also call event coordinator Sgt. Carol Adams at (804) 646-4069 for additional information.