LGBT – Wild Art, Freddie Jackson & Kinky Boots

May 26 – October 1

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Wild Art: A Journey Off-Canvas exhibit opens Friday, May 26 – October 1, with many opening weekend activities for all ages Saturday, May 27. Twelve large-scale installations throughout the Garden invite discovery, engage the senses, and offer opportunities to interact with nature and other guests. Pop-up, ephemeral art fashioned from fallen petals, leaves, sticks and stones offers additional surprises, and visitors of all ages can join in the fun by creating nature-inspired art in “Creation Stations. Wild Art is included with regular Garden admission. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is open daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with extended summer hours: open 8 a.m. on weekends Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend; open Thursday evenings till 9 p.m. June – Sept. 18. Admission is $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 children age 3 – 12; free for children under 3 and members. . Details www.lewisginter.org. While you’re at the garden don’t forget to visit Butterflies LIVE, an indoor exhibit filled with fun family activities for all ages.

May 28

Legendary R&B singer and recording artists Freddie Jackson performs in Richmond at The Renaissance, 107 W. Broad St., Richmond, Sunday, 4 pm and 8 pm. Special guests the Katz Band. For reserved table seating tickets and information call (804) 510-9999; or tickets online at brownpapertickets.com. Tickets $65. A portion of ticket sales will benefit west End Richmond Striders.

May 30 – June 4,

“KINKY BOOTS” 8 performances at Richmond’s Altria Theater, with songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper. The musical is inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. With direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) and a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), KINKY BOOTS is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Choreography. Tickets can be purchased at Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center box offices Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., online at BroadwayInRichmond.com or by phone 1-800-514-3849.

May 27

The East End Bike Party is a community celebration about bicycles and cycling and is one of the signature events of RVA Bike Month, sponsored by Bon Secours.This is a free community event is Saturday from 3 pm to 7 pm starting at the Bon Secours Sarah Garland Jones Center, 2600 Nine Mile Road, Richmond’s East End. A quick time line of events for Saturday, May 27: 3 pm – Decoration of bikes for the community ride/walk. There will be a bike mechanic on site to help with minor repairs and we’ll do a quick safety demonstration. 4 pm – a community bike ride/walk to tour parts of North 29th St, where a new bike/walk boulevard is being proposed. 5 pm – walkers and bikers return Sarah Garland Jones Center for a community cook-out and live music from Church Hill’s own JTucker Band, along with a raffle and prizes. For more details on the East End Bike Party visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1672833126358660/.

June 2 – 4

The Greater Richmond ARC ARCpark SummerFest, Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. On Friday it’s ARCpark After Dark 7p.m. to 9 p.m. for adults, (ages 21 and up) live music, wine and beer. Admission $10 includes one drink ticket. Family Movie Night is Saturday, from 6 – 8 pm see “Finding Nemo” admission is $3 per child. Adults are free; and on Sunday, June 4, a community-friendly festival from noon to 4 p.m. with music, crafts, food trucks and the annual ARC Creations Art Show. The fun continues in July for the first-ever Kids Summer Series, July 6, 11, 15 & 18 from 10 am to 11 am. It’s free admission and there will be a different theme every week with a special gift to the first 100 children in attendance.

The Greater Richmond ARC’s mission is to create life-fulfilling opportunities for individuals with disabilities in partnership with families. For more information, contact Cindy Stubbe at the Greater Richmond ARC at (840) 358-1874 or visit www.richmondarc.org.