Jakarta bus station struck by suspected suicide bombing

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A suspected suicide bombing rocked the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Wednesday, police said.

It was not immediately clear how many people may have been wounded.

The blast took place at a bus station in eastern Jakarta, police said.

Public transportation is a vital part of life in the colossal city. With 10 million people, Jakarta is more populous than New York City or London.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast. But in the past, Jakarta has fallen victim to violence claimed by ISIS.

Last year, ISIS said it carried out a suicide bombing and shooting near a Starbucks in Jakarta. Two people were killed, and 24 were wounded.

Police said an ISIS militant based in Syria ordered his operatives to carry out that attack.

This is a developing story.