Student arrested for inappropriate cell phone video at Albert Hill MS

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police confirm at least one student has been arrested in connection to an inappropriate cell phone video at Albert Hill Middle school.

CBS 6 is working to determine the contents of the video.

“We are investigating an incident of inappropriate video on a cell phone but – as the investigation is on-going and involves only juveniles – we can say nothing more,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson in a statement.

Richmond Public Schools sent CBS 6 a statement saying they cannot provide details on the incident, but all parents and students involved in the matter have been notified.

The school system called the situation an isolated incident.

“School administrators are meeting with students to reinforce appropriate usage of technology and social media,” a school spokesperson said. “A similar reminder will also be shared with parents to ensure they remain vigilant in monitoring their children’s behavior on social media and technology.”

Here is the rest of that statement:

“We are unable to provide any details regarding this matter as it is an ongoing investigation involving juveniles. As for communication with parents, school administration notified the parents of the students that were involved in this matter. This is considered to be an isolated incident that has now become a police investigation and a mass notification would not be sent to all parents… As always, the safety of our students is a top priority and our expectation is that all students will adhere to the guidelines set forth in the Student Code of Responsible Ethics (SCORE) Handbook.”

