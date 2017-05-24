Hooray! It’s Chef K!

Violent school threat worries parents
RICHMOND, Va. – Back by popular demand, Recipe Developer Chef K created a tasty Indian-inspired Spicy Potato Curry dish. She also filled us in on her partnership with the 2017 Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival that kicks off Friday, May 26th and continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through July 2nd. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/chefkssoupersalads/

Spicy Potato Curry
*Recipe courtesy of the Humane Society of the United States
Yield: 3qt or 8 – 10 portions
Ingredients:
2 pounds    Potatoes – cubed
2 Tablespoons    Vegetable Oil
1 cup    Yellow Onion – diced small
3 cloves    Garlic – minced
1 teaspoon    Cumin – ground
½ teaspoon    Cayenne Pepper
4 teaspoons    Curry Powder
4 teaspoons     Garam Masala
2 Tablespoons    Fresh Ginger Root – peeled & minced
1 teaspoon    Salt
1 (15oz) can    Diced Tomato
1 (15oz) can    Garbanzo beans – rinsed & drained
1 (12oz) bag    Green peas frozen
1 (14oz) can    Coconut Milk

Directions:
In a steamer basket with boiling water steam the diced potatoes just until tender and set aside. In a skillet over medium heat add the oil and cook the onion and garlic until they turn translucent. Add the spices, ginger and salt and cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, beans, peas and cooked potatoes.  Pour in the coconut milk and simmer for 10 minutes.