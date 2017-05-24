Hooray! It’s Chef K!

RICHMOND, Va. – Back by popular demand, Recipe Developer Chef K created a tasty Indian-inspired Spicy Potato Curry dish. She also filled us in on her partnership with the 2017 Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival that kicks off Friday, May 26th and continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through July 2nd. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/chefkssoupersalads/

Spicy Potato Curry

*Recipe courtesy of the Humane Society of the United States

Yield: 3qt or 8 – 10 portions

Ingredients:

2 pounds Potatoes – cubed

2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

1 cup Yellow Onion – diced small

3 cloves Garlic – minced

1 teaspoon Cumin – ground

½ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

4 teaspoons Curry Powder

4 teaspoons Garam Masala

2 Tablespoons Fresh Ginger Root – peeled & minced

1 teaspoon Salt

1 (15oz) can Diced Tomato

1 (15oz) can Garbanzo beans – rinsed & drained

1 (12oz) bag Green peas frozen

1 (14oz) can Coconut Milk

Directions:

In a steamer basket with boiling water steam the diced potatoes just until tender and set aside. In a skillet over medium heat add the oil and cook the onion and garlic until they turn translucent. Add the spices, ginger and salt and cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, beans, peas and cooked potatoes. Pour in the coconut milk and simmer for 10 minutes.

