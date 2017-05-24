After questioning Henrico about drainage ditch, she called CBS 6 Problems Solvers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico woman fed up with drainage issues in the ditch near her home turned to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.

Trina Dixon said she believed the issues stemmed from work the county did near her Canesville Lane home in eastern Henrico.

Dixon said two years ago Henrico reconfigured several ditches on her block.

She said hers was left too steep.

When it rains, Dixon said, the drains clog and standing water sits in her ditch for days.

When questioned about the issue, Henrico County officials said the problem was the area around Dixon's home is extremely flat.

Dixon said she'd be happy with the fix the county gave her neighbors across the street.

Their ditches were paved with asphalt. She said she did not understand why the county started and stopped the work.

"At least if the asphalt was down, the water would run out a little better and we wouldn't have so many problems with the mosquitoes," Dixon said.

County officials said the ditch was theirs to maintain. They said they planned to cut it the grass, keep the drains clear, and apply a mosquito treatment if they deemed it necessary to do so.

The county planned to reassess the option to lay asphalt in Dixon's ditch and see if it is warranted.

