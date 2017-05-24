Former Richmond officer sentenced to 3 months in death of teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Former Richmond Police Officer David Cobb was sentenced to three months in jail for the 2015 shooting death of 18-year-old Paterson Brown Jr.

This comes after the former officer was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in February.

In addition to three months in jail, Cobb has to pay a $1,000 fine and pay $2,000 to the Virginia Victim’s Association Fund for Brown’s funeral expenses.

Cobb’s sentencing followed the recommendation from a Chesterfield jury after his conviction.

“His life changed forever that day, regardless of what the court did,” Cobb’s attorney David Baugh, said about Wednesday’s sentencing.

Cobb shot and killed Brown at a car wash by the Sunoco gas station off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield on October 17, 2015. Cobb had driven his girlfriend’s car to get it washed that day.

Police said Brown entered Cobb’s the car, and that’s when a confrontation ensued.

The former officer admitted to shooting the teenager, but only because he thought Brown had a weapon and was a threat to himself and others. Brown was unarmed.

Cobb’s first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not return a unanimous verdict on the second-degree murder charge.

Experts said the case boiled down to whether or not Cobb was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Brown.

The nine-year veteran was off-duty at the time of the shooting. He resigned from the Richmond Police Department after his conviction.