Surprise! Company buys kids new toys after backyard theft

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Toys were stolen out of the backyard of a mom battling bone cancer.

Debra Welsh said since her fibula was removed, she can no longer be as active with her kids as she used to be.

Atlantic Heating & Cooling heard about what happened and reached out to WTKR about helping the family. On Tuesday, they surprised the mom and three kids with new toys, including a Barbie Escalade car and Razor scooter with helmets.

"Anytime something happens within the community, we always monitor and are aware of what's going on and whether it be something like this or helping to in a storm. Anything we can do to help," Clint Carpenter, the utility manager at Atlantic Heating & Cooling, said.

Welsh cried happy tears as Brad and Clint from Atlantic Heating & Cooling showed the kids their new toys.

She told WTKR it restored her faith in humanity.

"It's amazing to see that somebody came through to help my little family that was going through something just awful and just make it better times 10 is amazing," said Welsh.

The local company also replaced a lawnmower that was stolen out of the backyard. Welsh said she will no longer be keeping any of the items outside. They'll stay in the house when they aren't being used.