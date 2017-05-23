Timely Advice for New Grads

Arrests made in Richmond paintball attack
RICHMOND, Va. – Graduation Season is in full swing, and thousands of young adults will soon be trying to enter the work force. Linda Gharib with Robert Half International was back in the Virginia This Morning studio to share his advice to new grads looking for a job. For more information you can visit online at http://www.roberthalf.com