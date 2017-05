Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In Monday night's sportscast, the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell for the third straight time at home 5-4 to Binghamton. Chris Shaw hit his 6th home run of the season and drove in his team best 29th RBI.

Monacan standout Megan Walker was named to the U19 Women's National Basketball team that will compete in the FIBA U19 World Cup Championships in July in Italy.

UVA's Men's Tennis Team beat Ohio State 4-2 to reach the National Final for the second straight year.