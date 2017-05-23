Police identify victim in South Richmond motel homicide

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified the man found shot to death inside a South Richmond motel room Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as Desean R. Lucas, 28, of Richmond.

Lucas was found dead shortly before noon at the Motel 6 near Midlothian Turnpike near the Richmond and Chesterfield County line.

When officers arrived, the 28-year-old was found on the floor and unresponsive inside of a room suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Lucas was found naked with a gunshot wound to the head.

Richmond, who previously said the case a death investigation, announced the case will now be handled as a homicide investigation.

Police said no additional information is available at this time.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.