Henrico police release photo of ‘dynamite clock’ that prompted bomb scare

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police released the photo of the “suspicious device” officers encountered inside a vehicle in a Whole Foods parking lot last week.

Police said they responded to the Short Pump store, located in the 11100 block of W. Broad Street, after a concerned citizen said the device resembled a bomb.

“The photograph below is the actual device as it was seen sitting in the vehicle,” said police in a press release.

It turns out the device was actually an alarm clock that resembled dynamite.

Police said they took the necessary precautions and initiated an emergency response.

“To both the citizen and the responding officers, this did not appear to be a clock, but rather an explosive device that warranted immediate action to ensure the public’s safety.”

Police cleared the parking lot for about five hours. A bomb robot eventually helped to determine the device was fake.

The owner of the clock, Daphne Page, said the gag clock was an innocent gag gift for her daughter’s birthday.

“I picked it up and said, ‘that’s funny’ – my daughter birthday is coming up she might find that amusing.”

Page was arrested and spent the weekend inside Henrico County Jail, charged with a felony for possessing a hoax device.

“I’m hoping the judge will understand the truth of the situation as I tried expressing it when it was occurring,” Page told CBS 6 Monday.

Police released a statement warning citizens about these try of hoax devices:

“Due to events worldwide, law enforcement asks citizens to be vigilant of suspicious activity. It is also important for people to consider their own actions and act responsibly. Placing what readily appears to resemble an explosive device, in a vehicle, in a very public setting is likely to illicit a public safety concern. This device was clearly designed to look like an explosive device. The fact it turned out to not be an actual explosive device does not diminish the impact it had on the community and the resources dedicated to ensuring it was handled properly.”