Fredericksburg man wanted for malicious wounding at Sedona Taphouse

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg Police is asking for the public’s help to locate a manwanted for malicious wounding at a restaurant on the night of Monday, May 22.

Sean Irwin, 23, of Montclair, Virginia is wanted after an incident that occurred at Sedona Taphouse, located at 591 William Street. Police did not reveal any specifics about the altercation, only saying Irwin is wanted for malicious wounding.

The victim in the case suffered “significant injuries” and remains in the hospital, according to the Free Lance Star.

The 23-year-old is described as approximately 5’9”, 170 pounds, with blonde hair, glasses, and may or may not be wearing a nose ring.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks that anyone with information about Irwin’s whereabouts contact police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.