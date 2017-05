HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Chick-fil-A at White Oak, on South Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico, is closed until further notice.

Restaurant managers posted the closure was due to a “very small fire in our kitchen.”

No one was hurt in the fire, they added.

“Everyone is fine and we had little to no damage,” they posted on Facebook. “We’ll keep you informed on when we will re-open. Thanks for your understanding!”