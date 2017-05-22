Naked man found dead in Richmond motel was shot in head: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the second time in just a few months, police were called to the Motel 6 near Midlothian Turnpike near the Richmond and Chesterfield County line.

Police received that call just before noon Monday. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male dead inside a room on the second floor.

Crime Insider sources confirmed to Jon Burkett that the case is a murder investigation. At this point, Richmond Police have called the incident a death investigation, and have not officially confirmed it is a homicide.

Those same sources also tell Burkett that the victim was found naked with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not released suspect information at this time.

This is the second police investigation at the Motel 6 motel this year.

In January, Deavon Jacobs, brother of missing Keeshae Jacobs, was killed after being shot to death inside the motel. James D. Henshaw, 39, of Church Road, Va., was arrested in connection to the homicide.

Police are asking those who were in the area to call their tip line if they saw or heard anything suspicious. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

