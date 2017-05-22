Loyal CBS 6 viewer receives birthday surprise from Zach Daniel

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — CBS 6 has some of the best and most loyal viewers in the Commonwealth of Virginia. A Colonial Heights woman named Cindy Bryant is one of those viewers.

A friend of Bryant contacted CBS 6 saying she tunes in every afternoon.

Bryant, who has been blind since birth, particularly loves Meteorologist Zach Daniel and the sound of his soothing voice.

It just so happened that last week was Bryant’s birthday. She celebrated by having a small party at the Colonial Heights’ Target, her second love along with Zach Daniel.

Zach Daniel, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, paid Bryant a special visit at her birthday party and gave her a surprise gift.

Hey there. Do you mind if I sit right here?” Daniel asked the unsuspecting Bryant.

“Sure,” she replied.

“My name’s Zach,” said Daniel.

While Bryant didn’t recognize his voice initially, she realized it was CBS 6 Meteorologist Zach Daniel.

“You’re Zach for real?” she asked.

When asked if there was anything specific she wanted for her birthday, Bryant said she already received the gift she wanted.

“I’m just happy with you being here,” she replied. “I’m still in shock.”

Along with the surprise appearance, Daniel also brought Bryant a Target gift card for her big day.

“Happy birthday and many more,” said Daniel.