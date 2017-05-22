× Police: Mechanicsville man hits 3 people, charged with DUI

ASHLAND, Va. — Police arrested and charged a man with driving under the influence after an accident that injured three people in Ashland.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Arbor Oak Drive in Ashland Sunday, at about 6:45 p.m., for a report of an accident.

The crash involved a vehicle and three pedestrians.

One pedestrian was transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries and two others were treated by EMS at the scene.

Police arrested the driver, 31-year-old James Legursky of Mechanicsville, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol. Legursky was booked at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

