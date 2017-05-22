Police investigating homicide after body found in Richmond motel, sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a homicide at a motel in South Richmond, multiple police sources tell CBS 6.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers were called Motel 6, located in the 100 block of Greshamwood Place near Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male dead inside a room on the second floor. Detectives and forensics investigators are seen sorting through the evidence collected on scene Monday.

Police have called the incident a death investigation, and have not officially confirmed it is a homicide.

Police have not released suspect information at this time.

This is the second police investigation at the Motel 6 motel this year. In January, Deavon Jacobs, brother of missing Keeshae Jacobs, was killed after being shot to death inside the motel. James D. Henshaw, 39, of Church Road, Va., was arrested in connection to the homicide.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

