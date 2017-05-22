Mom jailed 60 hours for ‘dynamite clock’ that cleared Short Pump Whole Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The woman whose gag gift for her daughter shutdown the Short Pump Whole Foods Friday night was released from jail Monday morning. Daphne Page, 52, of Richmond, spent about 60 hours behind bars. She was charged with felony constructing or using a hoax firebomb.

A Henrico County District Court judge granted Page a $2,500 personal recognizance bond during Monday's hearing. Her lawyer said he hoped to get the charge dismissed.

"Our plan is to prove that what police recovered is not a bomb," attorney Buddy Parcell said. "She didn't have the intent to commit a crime at all."

Page said she recently purchased the clock -- that looked like dynamite -- as a gift for her daughter's upcoming birthday.

The clock was in Page's car Friday night when a Whole Foods shopper spotted the clock and called 911.

Police, fire, and Hazmat crews responded to Short Pump parking lot at about 5:05 p.m. Friday to investigate the "suspicious device."

Police cleared the parking lot for about five hours.

A bomb robot eventually helped to determine the device was fake.

Police said Page was cooperative throughout the investigation.

While in jail, she said she felt really dumb for having bought the clock.

"I feel stupid having spent a dollar on a stupid clock at a yard sale," she said. "If it’s legal to sell why shouldn’t it be legal for me to have it?"

The man who called 911 after seeing the clock said while he was sorry Page got charged, he felt he did the right thing.

He cited the oft quoted police mantra, "if you see something, say something."

Page's mother, who attended her daughter's hearing Monday, was confused how the situation got this far.

"She was arrested for having a toy in the backseat," her mother Page Edgerton said.

Daphne Page is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 24.