× Chesterfield school bus driver, husband, dead in apparent murder-suicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the Chesterfield couple found dead in their Spruce Avenue home Friday morning as Ewell and Charlene “Leslie” Alderman. Both husband and wife were 51 years old.

“At this point, evidence at the scene suggests that Ewell Alderman Jr. shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Neighbors told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that Ewell had attempted suicide prior to Friday’s fatal shooting.

“I know because I’m the one that got him. I figured this was the same thing,” neighbor and friend Bruce Greeson said. “I never would’ve believed murder-suicide.”

Greeson called the Aldermans “very good people.”

Leslie Alderman was a longtime school bus driver in Chesterfield and won multiple school bus roadeo titles.

“Police continue their investigation,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.”