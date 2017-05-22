80-year-old man charged with murdering neighbor in lawn dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- An 80-year-old Spotsylvania man is accused of murdering his neighbor in a fight over their lawn.

Larry Keith Johnston, 80, of Spotsylvania County, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after Sunday's shooting.

When deputies arrived to the 7200 block of Young Lane, they found 65-year-old Louis Hubert Guy Prud’Homme lying dead in his driveway.

They found and arrested Johnston at his home next door.

"It was discovered that this incident stemmed from an ongoing feud over the property boundary," a Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. "The victim had a landscaping crew on scene performing lawn maintenance when the incident occurred."

