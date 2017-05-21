Southside stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after he was stabbed on Richmond’s Southside.

Capt. Greer Gould with Richmond police said officers were called to the 3000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 6:20 p.m.

That is where they found an adult male who had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were available as of 8:30 p.m.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.