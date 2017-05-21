Multiple storms, heavy rainfall this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A series of storm systems will bring occasional showers and thunderstorms through Thursday this week.

MONDAY

A batch of steady showers with embedded thunderstorms will track across Virginia in the morning through midday. We should see some breaks during the afternoon, but a cold front will trigger some scattered storms towards evening.

TUESDAY

A wave of energy will approach from the south along the cold front, and we could see a period of steadier rain Tuesday afternoon & evening.

WEDNESDAY

Another system will bring scattered showers and storms during the day, but it looks like there will be some dry hours.

THURSDAY

The storm system from Wednesday will move north of our area on Thursday, but it will still be close enough to send some scattered showers towards us. Rain chances should diminish Thursday night.

Rain totals by the time the rain shuts off later in the week could exceed two to three inches. Drier and warmer weather will move in for Friday into the first part of the holiday weekend.

