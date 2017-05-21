Multi-vehicle wreck snarls traffic on I-95 north near Doswell

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle wreck backed up traffic for miles on I-95 north near Doswell miles Sunday afternoon.

VDOT reported the wreck closed the interstate’s left and center lanes near mile marker 99.

As a result, there was more than nine-mile backup as of 3 p.m.

The accident has been cleared and the lanes have since reopened.

Drivers can also expect possible delays from another multi-vehicle wreck along I-95 north near Ashland (mile marker 92).

That wreck closed the interstate’s left lane and shoulder as of 3 p.m.

