Heavy fire, smoke visible in Southside house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a home on Richmond’s Southside Sunday evening.

Lt. Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire said crews were dispatched to a home in the 5400 block of Larrymore Court at 8:03 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at 8:07 p.m., Armstrong said they spotted heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof.

There is no word yet if anyone was inside.

WFD: Crews are on scene 5405 Larrymore Rd. with a residential fire. An interior attack has begun, pri. srch neg. #RVA @RAAEMS @RichmondReady — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) May 22, 2017

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew on the way. Check back with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for updates. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.