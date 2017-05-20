Richmond woman, 83, killed in fall from Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST, N.C. — An 83-year-old woman from Richmond died Friday morning after she fell from an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Pisgah National Forest in Haywood County, North Carolina.

Parkway officials told WLOS Nancy Ann Martin fell over the edge of the East Fork Overlook.

Haywood emergency officials said the woman climbed over a wall before she fell about 150 feet. Martin's companion called 911, parkway officials told the station.

"The story that we got is that person fell off the side of the overlook here at the parking area," said Haywood County Government Emergency Management Director Greg Shuping. "The patient was brought up from about 150-feet rock face along Blue Ridge Parkway."

Martin's body was recovered just after 1 p.m.

With more visitors heading to the mountains, Shuping warned people not to tray from the paved sections of the overlooks.

"We certainly want folks to maintain safety and enjoy this beautiful place," Shuping said.

The incident remains under investigation.